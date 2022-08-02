As a thank you to U.S. military members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will offer active-duty military, veterans and the National Guard free admission to all state parks during August.

Military members and veterans, resident and nonresident, can pick up a free August Military Pass at any Colorado state park or CPW office by showing proof of service. Passes became available Monday, according to a CPW press release.

