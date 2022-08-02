As a thank you to U.S. military members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will offer active-duty military, veterans and the National Guard free admission to all state parks during August.
Military members and veterans, resident and nonresident, can pick up a free August Military Pass at any Colorado state park or CPW office by showing proof of service. Passes became available Monday, according to a CPW press release.
All other park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations and hunting and fishing licenses. The pass is also not valid for accessing state wildlife areas.
To learn about activities at state parks, visit the CPW park finder at https://cpw.state.co.us/. State park outdoor recreation activities include water sports like boating, kayaking, paddle boarding and swimming; wildlife and wildflower viewing, birdwatching and tours with naturalists; hiking, horseback riding, biking and rock climbing; stargazing and geocaching.
Accessibility programs are available to people with disabilities.
CPW offers several additional military benefits to active-duty military, veterans and disabled veterans. Programs include free admission to state parks on Veterans Day, year-round free entry to all state parks for residents with Colorado Disabled Veterans or Purple Heart license plates and free small game and fishing combination licenses for qualified disabled veterans.
CPW also offers a Columbine Pass, which offers reduced park entrance fees to disabled Colorado residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.