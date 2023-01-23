SMT to build new linking trail on Tenderfoot

Salida Mountain Trails plans to build a new trail this year linking Pano, currently SMT’s sole foot-traffic-only trail, to the F Street trailhead.
The first phase of the project will begin in April or May, the second in fall, SMT Executive Director Jon Terbush said.
SMT is partnering with local youth corps Southwest Conservation Corps and the City of Salida for the project. They applied for and received a grant of $34,700 from Great Outdoors Colorado for funding a month of youth corps crew work.
The project introduces a popular nonofficial trail, located at the bottom of lower Sand Dunes, to the SMT network in the Arkansas Hills Trail System. That makes the network more user friendly and sustainable with additions such as small reroutes and stone steps, Terbush said.
The project involves building 1,000 feet of fresh trail, and SMT plans to rehabilitate 500 feet of redundant and/or unsustainable trail, which will help prevent erosion. SMT is still determining how to cover up the old trails, Terbush said.
These plans will come together to make a mile-long foot traffic path when finished, leading to a scenic view of Salida and the valley similar to Tenderfoot Mountain. The new trail will be steeper, a little more tailored to runners and hikers, Terbush said.
The hope is that this project will give runners and hikers a route free of bikes and lessen foot traffic on the Frontside and Sand Dunes trails so bikers may enjoy them more.
“I like to hike and run a lot, and it’s a great way to connect Pano and get that overlook of the mountains and valley,” Terbush said. Additionally, “You get to a point in your run and think, ‘do I want to start on this other trail.’” The new trail allows for smaller loops and is closer to town, allowing one to turn around sooner, he said.
With funding secured, SMT is almost ready for implementation, in the final planning stages. After another assessment, they will determine the first steps for prepping the site and start digging.
