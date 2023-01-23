SMT to build new linking trail on Tenderfoot

Salida Mountain Trails will build a new trail this year linking Pano Trail to the F Street trailhead. The new trail will be a foot-traffic-only path, steeper than other paths and suited for runners and hikers.

 

 Courtesy photo

Salida Mountain Trails plans to build a new trail this year linking Pano, currently SMT’s sole foot-traffic-only trail, to the F Street trailhead. 

The first phase of the project will begin in April or May, the second in fall, SMT Executive Director Jon Terbush said.

