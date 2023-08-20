Salida City Council members received information on possible changes to the Scout Wave during their work session Monday.
After hearing public comments at the July 18 regular meeting, council requested to hear from Mike “Diesel” Post, director of Salida Parks and Recreation, and Mike Harvey, co-owner of Badfish Stand Up Paddle and designer of the wave, on the status of the attraction and future improvements.
Harvey said it was an “eventful summer” and called the Scout Wave a “smoking success attracting people from all over the county,” while Post said it was more popular than Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center this summer.
Harvey said that while it was “popular across a wide range of users,” with the high water levels this summer it “wasn’t ideal to river runners,” but they tried to make the conditions as safe as possible and plan for modifications this winter.
These modifications would include changes to the structure, since the high water caused hydraulics that raised the water level behind the wave, which caused flooding of the banks and actually undercut the trail that runs between the river and Riverside Park.
Harvey said that section of the trail also needs drainage added to it.
Along with work on the banks, they plan to dredge the channel that causes the flows to back up and create the hydraulics.
Councilman Harald Kasper suggested having a place where rafters could take out their boat and move it down past the wave before putting it back in.
“People think this has to be perfect from the start,” Councilwoman Jane Templeton said. She also said she was glad they were working on “smoothing out the difficulties.”
No budget was presented for the changes.
Ashley Kappel, Chaffee Housing Authority executive director, presented her new operational plan for the first six months of her tenure.
Kappel discussed the work being done on Jane’s Place, as construction prepares to enter Phase 2. She mentioned securing a Division of Housing grant for $1.287 million, as well as working with High Country Bank and Collegiate Peaks Bank about updated financing commitments.
Kappel also mentioned Crossings in Buena Vista, with the CHA in talks on a 36-unit apartment complex, which will be deed-restricted. CHA would own the building while the developer would retain ownership of the land and could provide an annual cash flow of $50,000 to $100,000 per year for CHA.
Kappel said she has reduced the CHA budgeted deficit of $213,000 to help balance their budget, along with hiring a new bookkeeper as they begin the 2024 budget process.
She said she has also been talking to other cities, towns and counties that have housing authorities, such as Vail, Summit County, Fraser River Valley, Estes Park and Aspen, about how they successfully passed a recent ballot measure for a sustainable funding source.
Kappel said her future plans include a stakeholder listening tour and engaging a strategic planning consultant who will work pro bono to set up CHA’s purpose, vision and mission statements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.