When we’re sitting home in our nice warm houses on Christmas Day, enjoying a meal of turkey and all the trimmings, it’s hard to imagine what Zebulon Pike and his men went through 215 years ago in a spot not too far from where we live.
A monument on U.S. 285, a little over a mile west of the Colo. 291 and U.S. 285 junction, marks an area ½ half mile north of the actual location where Pike and his men spent Christmas Day feasting on buffalo they shot on Christmas Eve.
That dinner was truly a Christmas blessing for the men because food was getting perilously low and the bitter cold must have been chilling them to their bones. They had no socks and only light overalls and a few blankets.
The purpose of the expedition was to find the Red River, the southern boundary of the Louisiana Purchase. Pike, according to Wikipedia, was a brigadier general and explorer and was leading the expedition under the authority of President Thomas Jefferson through the Louisiana Purchase territory.
It was on his second expedition when he crossed into what is now southern Colorado. In November he and three of his men had attempted to climb Pikes Peak, which was later named for Zebulon Pike, thinking he could return to his camp near Pueblo, but on the third day they had to turn back. From there they went on to South Park and then to the Arkansas River, although they were not aware at the time that it was the Arkansas River. They thought they had found the Red River.
By then weather was stormy and the men were near starving and freezing. There was none of the comfort of the outdoor clothing we have today. On Dec. 24 Pike wrote in his diary that they had not eaten in several days, but on Christmas Eve some of the party went ahead and shot eight buffalo, which must have truly been a feast for the weary explorers. This took place near the site that is commemorated in the “point of interest” on U.S. 285.
After eating their first meal in days, the men spent time repairing equipment. The few blankets they had were cut up to make socks, and the men slept on the frozen ground. All this was noted in Pike’s diary.
Early in 1807 the group moved into the San Luis Valley and what is now known as Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. They built a log stockade near La Jara, and it was there that Pike and his men were overtaken by the Spanish. He was interrogated as a suspected spy. They were escorted back to U.S. territory and into Louisiana Territory, where he was released.
He was killed in action at age 34 during the Battle of York in April 1813, outside the British colonial capital of Upper Canada (now Toronto). His final resting place is in Harbor, New York.
Salida’s Zebulon Montgomery Pike, the great-great-great-grandnephew of the first Zebulon Montgomery Pike, died in Salida at age 97 on Oct. 20, 2019. Like his famous relative, he was a military man. He was a master sergeant and veteran of World War II and Korea, and on some occasions, when he was in better health, he would dress as his famous relative and participate in events honoring his uncle.
One such event was the 200th anniversary of the Pike Expedition in 2006 when, among other events, he participated in Salida’s Parade of Lights wearing a dress uniform similar to the one his famous uncle would have worn.
