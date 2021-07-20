Unbottle & Protect Chaffee County Water addressed a letter to Chaffee County commissioners Friday stating that the county is violating the law in regards to the Blue Triton Brands, previously Nestlé Waters North America, 1041 permit extension and questioned a possible conflict of interest.
Commissioners voted 2-1 July 6 to approve the Blue Triton Brands permit extension for a spring water production process and associated pipeline and loading facilities, with conditions, to be further defined.
The county is expected to review a draft resolution written by county attorneys during the Tuesday board of commissioners meeting.
The process for a 10-year extension of the 1041 permit began in October 2019 – 10 years after the first permit was assigned. Nestlé’s 1041 permit expired in September 2019.
In Friday’s letter, Unbottle & Protect asked the county to rescind the July 6 approval of issuance of the 1041 permit.
According to the letter written by attorney John M. Barth, of Hygiene, on behalf of Unbottle & Protect, the county did not allow for procedural due process because a copy of the draft or proposed permit was not included.
Public comment for the 1041 permit extension was formally closed on June 1.
In addition, Unbottle & Protect’s legal counsel wrote the land use code does not allow commissioners acting as the 1041 permitting board to administratively extend the permit.
“Accordingly, we believe the permit has expired. All operations at the facility should immediately cease until such time that a legal 1041 permit has been issued by the Board, if any,” Barth wrote.
Unbottle & Protect sent a letter in April notifying the county that it was not following procedures for the 1041 permit extension and ownership transfer.
Nestlé Waters North America was acquired by One Rock Capital Partners and Metropoulos and Co. in February and formally began operating under the Blue Triton name in April.
In the April letter Barth wrote that a change in operation, anticipated growth, sale of the company and permit transfer, among others, all trigger a new permit application. The letter also contends that the temporary extensions of the expired 1041 permit are “ultra vires (beyond one’s legal power or authority) and illegal.”
The county did not answer April’s letter, Tom Bomer of Unbottle & Protect said.
In another issue, Barth wrote that his client believes Commissioner Greg Felt has a conflict of interest.
Felt is a co-owner of ArkAnglers Fly Shop and Guide Service and is vice chairman of the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District.
According to the letter, the UAWCD receives 20 percent of the organization’s profit from selling augmentation water to Nestlé/Blue Triton. At the July 6 meeting commissioners referenced a financial mitigation proposal from Blue Triton to contribute $100,000 this year to water sustainability projects which would primarily benefit UAWCD.
Barth wrote that the conservation easement promised by Nestlé in 2009 is now being proposed as a conservation/access easement with plans to develop a road and a parking lot for fishing access, which would benefit ArkAnglers.
In the letter Unbottle & Protect asked the county to rescind the July 6 action and asked that Felt recuse himself from any further proceedings concerning the 1041 permit.
In addition, Unbottle & Protect attached a list of conditions that it proposed, including driving conditions, philanthropy, accountability and sustainability (see sidebar page 3 for details).
Deputy County Attorney Daniel Tom responded to Friday’s letter saying the finalized draft permit would be posted Monday. (See sidebar page 3.)
Chaffee County Attorney Jennifer Davis wrote that the public hearing is closed to public comment and all communication should be directed to her or Tom.
Chaffee County commissioners acting as the 1041 permitting authority are not allowed to comment on ongoing proceedings.
