After nearly an hour of discussion and several motions to alter the language, Salida City Council approved the final reading Tuesday of Ordinance 22-10, which amends Chapters 6 and 16 of the Salida Municipal Code regarding sexually oriented businesses.
Bill Almquist, community development director, said, “Currently, Salida has no rules on the books prohibiting or regulating sexually oriented businesses.”
Some of the standards the ordinance sets are:
• No sexually oriented businesses, including both adult entertainment establishments as well as adult bookstores, shall be located within 200 feet of schools, day care homes and centers and residential zones.
• All sexually oriented businesses shall be closed to the public between the hours of 1 a.m. and 9 a.m.
• No one under the age of 18 shall be permitted in any sexually oriented business.
Almquist said that when the Salida Planning Commission reviewed the text amendments, “there was some discussion regarding the inclusion of churches on the list of protected uses and related distance, as well as slightly adjusted operational hours (closed from midnight to 10 a.m.), but ultimately those were not included in their motion.”
Councilwoman Jane Templeton asked if there were currently any regulations within the county regarding sexually oriented businesses, and Almquist said he couldn’t find any.
During the public comment period, Jimmy Sellers, representing the Partnership for Community Action, said he has seen ordinances such as this being used against the LGBTQ community and businesses such as his.
As council discussed the ordinance, some questions arose about the language.
One of the definitions within the ordinance stated, “Adult cabaret means a cabaret which features either persons who appear nude or in a state of nudity or semi-nudity or live performances which are characterized by the exposure of ‘specific anatomical areas.’”
That raised the question of such groups as Salida Starlettes and the Monarch Madams, cabaret groups that perform locally.
“We have groups, dance studios, that are dedicated to the use of cabaret or burlesque shows that are already established,” Councilman Justin Critelli said. “I don’t want to limit that as an art form. I don’t want to get on Liza Minnelli’s crap list; I want to be on the right side of history.”
City Administrator Drew Nelson said they could have a physical location in town; it would just be restricted like all other businesses. It was also pointed out that when such cabaret acts perform somewhere, such as the SteamPlant, that is not the primary use for the business.
Critelli also raised questions about the language regarding “nude model studio” and if any current art studios in Salida could be considered, and how quickly multiple studios could fill up a designated area.
“We could go on forever about what could happen,” Templeton said. “I think at this point in time, I’m happy with this. Right now we don’t have anything on the books.”
Critelli moved to strike the nude model studio language and the term cabaret from the ordinance, but his motion failed, as Templeton, along with council members Alisa Pappenfort and Dominique Naccarato voted against, while Critelli and council members Harald Kasper and Mike Pollock voted in favor. Mayor Dan Shore broke the tie by voting against.
A motion was then suggested to add language excluding outreach and educational organizations, such as Seller’s Partnership for Community Action, which was passed unanimously.
Critelli suggested another motion to remove the nude model studio language, which passed 4-2, with Pappenfort and Templeton voting against.
The final motion, with the two amendments, was passed unanimously.
Almquist said Wednesday that staff would be looking at the language of the ordinance as it stands and possibly bringing back some suggested changes.
