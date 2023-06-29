As part of Colorado’s Zero Fare We’ll Get You Thereinitiative, The Chaffee Shuttle has expanded its services and is encouraging residents and visitors to ride transit to help keep Colorado’s air clean during the summer months when air pollution is at its highest. The effort isa collaborative, statewide initiative designed to reduce ground-level ozone by increasing the use of transit.
The Chaffee Shuttle will join the effort to promote public transit during the months of June, July, and August. The effort is made possible by Colorado Senate Bill 22-180, the Ozone Season Transit Grant Program in partnership with the Colorado Energy Office.
Expanded services include extended hours for on-demand, door-to-door service; a new Monday route between Howard and Salida; and extended hours for the bus route between Buena Vista and Salida on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Starting July 31, The Chaffee Shuttle will expand service between Buena Vista and Salida to five days a week, Monday through Friday, ideal for commuter travel.
For a full schedule and pick up locations, visit ChaffeeShuttle.com.
The Chaffee Shuttle, which is free year-round, is designed to increase mobility options for residents and visitors in Chaffee County. By joining the statewide Zero Fare campaign this summer, The Chaffee Shuttle hopes to entice new riders to experience cost savings, stress reduction, a safer ride and increased productivity while helping get cars off the road and improving Colorado’s air quality.
Kate Garwood, Chaffee Shuttle board chair, said, “The Zero Fare We’ll Get You There initiative is a great fit for The Chaffee Shuttle as it includes grant funding to expand the number of free routes we offer as well as how frequently we can service our community. We’ve already been working to raise awareness on the benefits of using transit within Chaffee County. This summer, we can use this opportunity to educate and attract new riders to our services, which are free 365 days a year.”
Approximately 85 percent of the greenhouse gas emissions that come from transportation are due to day-to-day commutes. By leaving the car at home, a person can save up to 20 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions every day, depending on the length of the trip.
Colorado Association of Transit Agencies Executive Director Ann Rajewski said, “The pilot program that launched in August last year was highly successful. Transit systems from all over the state participated, ranging from those serving the largest cities to regional rural systems. All the transit agencies that participated increased ridership during the program — ranging anywhere from 2 to 59 percent. This year, we are expanding the program for the entire summer and are expecting to increase the number of transit agencies participating.”
