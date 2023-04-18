The Salida Women’s Golf Association will host the 2023 season kickoff at 5:30 p.m. today at Salida Golf Cabin Bar & Grill, 404 Grant St.
The event provides an opportunity for women to learn about and join the SWGA, according to a press release.
SWGA membership includes:
• Eligibility for weekly prizes with established handicap.
• Free golf clinics presented by the golf pro.
• Nine- or 18-hole play on Wednesday mornings, and nine-hole play on Wednesday nights (nine-hole dependent on enough players).
• Memorial Day Tournament, Ladies Club Championship and End of Season Banquet.
Beginner or experienced players are welcome.
Membership costs $70 through today and $80 after today. The kickoff also includes a chance to win a membership.
