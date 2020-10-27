Dear Editor:
Clearly, these are challenging times. Chaffee County is facing a number of credible threats to our way of life: soaring housing costs, lack of availability of housing in general and lack of affordable housing specifically.
Economic sustainability/development during COVID-19. Managing spiking COVID-19 infections that are likely to continue through the winter.
Completing/adopting a comprehensive plan that reflects the desires of the majority of citizens. Passing a Land Use Code that is loyal to the vision of that comprehensive plan. Wildfire mitigation. Preserving agricultural land and open space.
Perhaps the greatest challenge for our community is that which confronts our Nation – polarization.
We have those that are on both sides of the mask issue and the Red Flag law; statewide laws that apply to all Colorado citizens. We have citizens passionate about human equity issues, while others see these concerns as anti-law and order.
These issues need steady hands who will apply fact-based analysis to these challenges, while making difficult decisions that will not appease all.
Commissioners Keith Baker and Greg Felt have gained critical experience and knowledge in the past four years addressing the Decker Fire, our current pandemic, birthing the Chaffee Housing Authority, marshalling in the new comprehensive plan, all while keeping the business of our county moving forward with vision, compassion, and intelligence.
Keith Baker and Greg Felt have earned my respect and confidence to continue their good work. I urge you to vote for them.
Ken Matthews
Salida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.