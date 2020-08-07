The Perseid meteor shower is heading toward its annual peak light show Aug. 11-13.
While the Perseids are active from about July 14 to Aug. 24, peak nights can have activity of between 50 to 100 meteors per hour.
NASA reports the Perseids are considered the best meteor shower of the year with very fast bright meteors that frequently leave long streaks of light and color behind them.
The Perseids are also known for their fireballs, which are larger explosions of light and color that can last longer than an average meteor streak. Fireballs originate from larger particles of material.
This year’s peak nights are during the last quarter of the moon, so viewing might be a little better before midnight when the moon rises Aug. 11-13.
Suggestions for getting the most out of meteor watching include:
• Dress for the weather. A clear night, even in the summer can get chilly, especially in the mountains.
• Get away from city lights, preferably in an open area with few trees.
• Take a reclining chair or a sleeping bag so you can sit or lie down to watch the sky without straining your neck.
• Give your eyes a chance to adjust and relax. This might take about 20 minutes. NASA suggests relaxed eyes will zone in on any movement and find more meteors. Avoid looking at your cell phone or other lights that might affect your night vision.
For more information about the Perseids and other meteor showers visit nasa.gov.
