Stocks closed higher today as the focus remains on the Federal Reserve’s annual economic symposium.
Financial stocks led the gains while health care lagged.
Ten-year yields ticked up to 1.35 percent after falling last week on growth concerns..
International stocks were mixed as investors look to the pace of vaccinations, Chinese regulatory clampdowns, and the outcome of the Fed’s meeting. The dollar is mixed against a basket of currencies.
Economic news was light today, with investors keeping one eye on the Federal Reserve’s annual meeting and any additional mention of “tapering.”
Taper talk has been in the headlines recently with the Federal Reserve looking to ease economic stimulus. So far, the Fed has stated the economy has not made “substantial further progress,” but with the unemployment rate falling and inflation largely believed to have met the Fed’s new “average inflation targeting” goal, investors believe the Fed could begin to scale back asset purchases in the fourth quarter.
The labor market recovery is expected to gain steam in the fall for a host of reasons, putting more pressure on price increases.
Reports have started to come in from medical institutions and professionals that COVID-19 cases may be peaking in “hot-spot” areas, such as parts of the Southern United States.
With the Pfizer vaccine receiving FDA approval, vaccine mandates will likely gain steam as governments try to tackle rising delta-variant cases.
Investors have been concerned that rising case counts could delay or derail a global economic recovery, but those fears seem to have somewhat dissipated with strong earnings results, increased vaccination rates and cases reaching a peak.
