Christmas Mountain USA has come and gone for the season, but even the world’s largest Christmas tree needs maintenance.
Each spring the bulbs are removed from the tree and its “ornaments” to keep the colors from fading in the summer sun.
The bulbs are replaced in fall before Salida’s Parade of Lights.
This year the bulb removal will occur from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 25, and the public is invited to help maintain the Salida tradition.
Volunteers can just show up and park at the upper lot on Spiral Drive and walk up the road or hike up Frontside Trail.
A 5-gallon bucket for the bulbs will be placed at each ornament and along the green tree outline.
Families are encouraged to participate.
Volunteers should wear sturdy boots, a warm coat, hats and gloves and take water, food, sunscreen and a canvas shopping bag.
For more information call Jerry McCabe at 303-489-3880.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.