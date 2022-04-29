Human bones mixed with ashes were found Monday along the road near the Forest Service gate to North Crestone Campground on Saguache County Road 71, prompting the callout of the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office and county coroner.
The bones, which appeared to have been burned or cremated, were identified Wednesday as those of a recently deceased man.
The deceased’s family scattered the cremated remains in the area.
Bone fragments may have been larger due to the type of cremation process used.
A Saguache County Sheriff’s Office press release stated the family of the deceased were unable to get to the North Crestone Trailhead due to the time of year and the access road being closed for the season.
The bones and ashes were discovered scattered along the side of the road.
“The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office respects the ability to scatter the ashes of loved ones in places that the family and friends of the deceased hold special to them. It is requested that families scatter the ashes in areas that are not noticeable to the traveling public,” the release stated.
Saguache County Sheriff Dan Warwick said he was saddened that the final resting place of the deceased was disturbed, and the Saguache County coroner is working with the family to return the remains of their loved one.
