Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Ryan Taylor Goodwin, 35, of Salida Jan. 30 on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. He was released on a summons.
Goodwin also was arrested Jan. 29 on two warrants charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Danica May McComas, 40, Poncha Springs, was arrested Jan. 29 on a charge of failure to appear. She was held without bond.
Kayla Renee Kammrad, 34, Cañon City, was arrested Jan. 29 on charges of simple assault, domestic violence and harassment. She was held without bond.
Kelly Jay Rounsaville, 53, homeless, was arrested Jan. 28 on a charge of third-degree criminal trespass and a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was released on a summons for the trespass charge and held in lieu of $1000 bail on the warrant.
Ryan Michael Kochevar, 33, Buena Vista, was arrested Jan. 27 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Rory Kenneth Taylor, 58, homeless, was arrested Jan. 26 on a charge of failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Christopher Allen Reynolds, 47, Salida, was arrested Jan. 25 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Michael Anthyonyo Swaw, 29, Denver, was arrested Jan. 25 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Alycia Dawn Samuelson, 47, Arvada, was arrested Jan. 25 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
