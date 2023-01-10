The Chaffee County League of Women Voters hosted a question-and-answer program Monday with the mayors of Buena Vista, Poncha Springs and Salida.
The program opened with the mayors introducing themselves and speaking a bit on why they got into politics.
Ben Scanga, mayor of Poncha Springs, talked about growing up in the area and learning leadership through the Chaffee County 4-H program.
Salida Mayor Dan Shore spoke about moving to Salida about 12½ years ago, when he got out of the financial business, because “he was tired of helping people who had money make money.” He said he decided to join the city council at the time because he wanted to make changes.
Libby Fay, mayor of Buena Vista, talked about her time on the town board and said her experience as an accountant has helped when dealing with budgets and fiscal responsibility, and she followed in her mother’s footsteps as a public servant.
When asked what their biggest challenges as mayor have been, Scanga said Poncha Springs has been trying to encourage economic and commercial growth to match its residential growth. He pointed out LaGree’s Market and True Value Hardware and the area they have developed at the U.S. 50 and U.S. 285 intersection, plus the new facility developed by Western Archery.
Shore discussed Salida’s work to develop more workforce housing and slow growth, while Fay talked about workforce housing, Buena Vista’s improvements in water and its lack of childcare, especially infant care.
The mayors all touched on the topics of recycling, assisted living for seniors, how to encourage energy-saving appliances in new developments and each municipality’s water systems.
Each mayor was also asked what they are proud of accomplishing during their service.
Fay cited Carbonate Street, which will help address workforce housing in the area with 50-55 deed-restricted apartments, a childcare facility and some single-family housing.
Shore described the city’s civility invocation, staff retention and housing developments like Jane’s Place.
Scanga talked about improvements to the visitors’ center and Veterans Park, housing growth and bringing in new economic elements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.