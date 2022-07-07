Commissioners approved a contract with Dibble Engineering for the installation of a new automated weather observing system at Salida Airport Harriet Alexander Field Tuesday during the regular Chaffee County meeting.
The current AWOS system is not only at the end it its life, airport manager Zech Papp said, the array is currently in a noncompliant location on the old beacon tower.
A new site on the other side of the runway from the current position will be connected to an existing power conduit and a new tower at the proper height and distance from other structures will be installed.
The funding for the project comes from federal, state and local grants.
At the beginning of the meeting, during public comment, Ralph Ogden asked the commissioners to consider reopening a heritage water subdivision request that was vacated earlier in the year so that he could obtain legal advice. The property in question is located at 12806 CR 190 E.
Commissioners voted to accept the request to reopen the matter and will consider it at a later date.
Commissioners heard an update on the progress of the sold out Renewal weekend concert scheduled for Sept. 23-24 at The Meadows in Buena Vista from Scotty Stoughton of Bonfire Entertainment.
Stoughton complimented county administrative assistant Brandy Coscarella on a “seamless process” working with the county.
Coscarella said there was still the issue of vendor permits to get through, but it was in the timeline.
Commissioner Greg Felt complimented Bonfire with switching affiliations to a local non-profit with a local director.
Bonfire is partnering with Chaffee Community Foundation and any donations to the nonprofit through the event will be administrated by CCF for local projects.
Stoughton said it has been an awesome partnership.
Commissioners authorized and instructed the county treasurer to cancel delinquent, uncollectable, personal property taxes off the books that have been delinquent for at least a year:
Tax year(s) Total tax
2015 $668.22
2016 $345.97
2017 $547.90
2018 $1,474.94
2019 $5,427.82
2020 $6,220.54
Total $14,685.39
In other business commissioners:
• Approved the Bolin heritage water subdivision exemption at 9160 CR 156 to subdivide a 16.14 acre parcel into two lots of 14.14 and 2 acres.
• Approved the Maier plat amendment extending a portion of a building envelope for construction at 11256 Centerville Way, 20 feet north to locate the house farther back from the road and reduce visual impact.
• Approved the Bingham plat amendment to vacate an unused 10 foot wide utility easement at 16106 Rocky Mountain Road, Maysville. There are no utilities located on the easement.
• Approved the Ridley heritage water subdivision exemption at 11407 CR 190, to subdivide 10 acres into two tracts of 5 acres each.
• Approved the Shaw Ranch major subdivision final plat for property at 11407 CR 190, Nathrop to subdivide approximately 74.3 acres into eight lots ranging in size from 2.4 acres to 36.6 acres.
• Accepted a Federal Land Policy Management Act right of way and temporary right of way for CR 397 and FLPMA right of way for CR 108, CR 194, CR 304, CR 398-C, CR 272, CR 271, CR 261-G and CR 386.
• Accepted the Bureau of Land Management invitation to comment on the Resource Management Plan Amendment as a cooperating agency.
•Approved the renewal of the retail marijuana optional premises license for Antero Sciences, LLC.
Appointed Dustin Nichols and Jake Rishavy were approved as primary and secondary Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments representatives, to the Upper Arkansas Area Development Corporation.
During the meeting the commissioners adjourned to three executive sessions for legal counsel.
The first regarded the Bale Ditch, the second regarding the land use code and Antero Science LLC and the third regarding purchase, lease, or transfer of real property.
