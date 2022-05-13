High winds and low humidity have placed most of Colorado under red flag warnings, and while there are no wildfires in the state, New Mexico is dealing with seven fires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon wildfire, currently at almost 240,000 acres and about 33 percent contained.
The South Arkansas Fire Protection District sent a Type 6 fire truck to the New Mexico fire 16 days ago, Assistant Fire Chief Kathy Rohrich said, and it was recently requested for another 16 days. Rohrich said a three-person crew is assigned to the truck, and they have been rotating some of their wildfire team to assist.
Chief Robert Bertram of the Chaffee County Fire Protection District said they haven’t sent anyone yet.
“We’ve been keeping our resources here because of the current conditions,” Bertram said.
Chris Naccarato, U.S. Forest Service Mountain Zone fire management officer, said they have sent one person to the New Mexico fire, as most of their personnel are busy training right now.
“We just don’t have a whole lot we can send out right now,” Naccarato said.
Besides high winds and low humidity that are creating potential fire conditions, Naccarato said another concern was the snowpack and the rate at which it was melting.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service Colorado Water Supply Outlook reports April snowpack in the Arkansas River basin was below normal at 66 percent of median, down from a near-normal 98 percent at the end of March.
“The longer it takes to melt off, the longer it has to soak into the ground and surrounding fuel,” Naccarato said. “The north slopes are still moist, but we are melting faster than usual.”
Naccarato said conditions are not yet near what they were in fall 2019 when the Decker Fire broke out, but with lower-than-average snowpack and faster-than-usual melt-off, it is possible to reach similar conditions.
“Follow restrictions and keep fires from forming,” Naccarato said. “Those are the easiest to put out, the fires that never start. Just be aware of the conditions and current restrictions.”
Chaffee County and surrounding U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands are under Stage 1 fire restrictions, which prohibit building, maintaining or attending any open fire.
The fire ban also prohibits burning of debris piles, slash piles, ditches and agricultural lands.
Still allowed under Stage 1 are the following fire conditions:
• Charcoal grills at private residences.
• Gas or liquid fueled stoves or grills that allow the operator to turn the appliance on and off.
• Fireplaces within enclosed buildings, with fire screens equipped on the flue.
• Campfires within a permanent ring or fire grate, no more than 3 feet in diameter, in a developed public campground, public picnic ground, commercial campground or private residence. Movable rocks lining a fire pit are not permanent and would be a violation.
Local high winds will continue to be a problem through at least the middle of next week, Ariel Cohen, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service office in Pueblo, said.
“A weather pattern has formed a long wind duration at this particular latitude,” Cohen said. “When it manifests on the surface, it causes the heavy wind gusts we’ve been seeing. Expect it to continue into the weekend and next week, and it could pick back up as a pattern later.”
The high winds have also been impacting the operation of the Chaffee County Landfill, which has had to close down about 10 times in the last few months, Shannon Wilcox, landfill manager, said.
“The wind has been higher than what I ever recall,” Wilcox said.
If the wind speed hits 40 mph or more for 5- to 10-minute intervals, the landfill will close down until it drops below 35 mph for more than 15 minutes, Wilcox said, “although we don’t hold hard and fast to that rule.”
If conditions are windy, Wilcox said they use different ways to try to keep trash from blowing away, including a water and newspaper spray similar to papier-mâché and adding extra dirt.
“After high winds, we have crew members who will come in early, at 6 a.m. the next day, to pick up trash that may have blown away,” Wilcox said. “As windy as it’s been, we’ll be picking up for a couple of weeks.”
He said they first close to the public but try to keep trash trucks rolling. If they have to shut down completely, everyone stays at the landfill, working on maintenance projects.
Wilcox said anyone coming to the landfill on a windy day should call first, 719-539-3738. He also encourages haulers to cover up and strap down any loads, as trash along the highways can be a big problem on extremely windy days.
