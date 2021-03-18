Tuesday evening’s snow storm was short and sweet, but it did create hazardous driving conditions throughout the area.
Conditions at Monarch Pass on U.S. 50 caused about four wrecks throughout the evening in that area.
Colorado State Patrol reported no injuries and only property damage in those incidents.
Another wreck on Trout Creek pass involving three vehicles was reported Tuesday evening as well.
None of the vehicles was blocking traffic and all called in their own tows.
Even as the first day of spring approaches Saturday, high country drivers are reminded that “springtime in the Rockies” often involves winter driving conditions and winter traction laws may still be put into effect, especially on the higher passes.
Colorado Department of Transportation states that winter tires, all-weather tires and mud or snow tires are all traction law compliant as long as they have a minimum of 3/16 inch tread depth.
Log on to https://www.cotrip.org/home.html to keep abreast of driving conditions on Colorado roads.
