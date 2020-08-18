New routines send kids to school with masks on

Kids heading back to school may have a new addition to their daily routine to think about, especially those in fifth grade and older – masks.
Colorado’s state mask mandate was extended by Gov. Jared Polis Friday and remains in effect until Sept. 14 for those 11 years old and older in indoor settings.
The order will apply to students in middle and high school in Salida.
For younger kids, while not mandated, wearing a mask will be encouraged at Longfellow Elementary School.
LES principal Chuck McKenna said mask-wearing will be promoted as a “kind thing to do” for others and “cool” among kindergarten-fourth grade students, and all adults, including teachers, will be masked or wear transparent face shields in some teaching situations where the face needs to be seen by students.
Andrea Carlstrom, director of Chaffee County Public Health, had some general advice for parents whose children need or want to wear a mask in any situation.
“It is important to find a mask that fits well and to continue to remind and educate children on proper mask usage. Practice makes perfect.”
She said children might need a “mask buddy” to help remind them not to touch their masks, keep their masks over the mouth and nose and the like.
“If a child is having a tough time breathing or is experiencing any other health impact due to the wearing of the mask, then alternatives should be sought out,” Carlstrom cautioned.
While children younger than 11 are not required to wear a mask indoors under the state’s public health order, health benefits for doing so include reducing the spread of the virus for those around the child who might have the virus, but is not showing symptoms.
Anderson said new research actually shows that wearing a mask not only protects others, but may protect the mask wearer.
This research shows that masks reduce the “viral load” and even if the person gets sick, it can reduce the severity of COVID symptoms she said.
Carlstrom said for children, as with adults, masks should fit snug around each side of the face, completely cover the nose and mouth, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction, and be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.
Cotton is the material that seems to be used most often for protection and comfort, she said.
Caring for masks properly is also important.
Carlstrom said masks should be washed after each use.
“They must be removed correctly and hands should be washed after handling or touching a used mask,” she said.
If washing in a machine, the mask can be included in regular laundry, with regular laundry detergent with the warmest appropriate water setting for the material.
If washing by hand, a bleach solution can be used (4 teaspoons household bleach per quart of room temperature water or 5 tablespoons (1/3 cup) household bleach per gallon of room temperature water).
The mask needs to soak in the bleach solution for five minutes and can be rinsed thoroughly with cool or room temperature water.
If drying in the dryer, then the mask should be dried in the highest heat setting If air drying, the mask must be laid flat and allowed to completely dry. Direct sunlight is preferred.
“Keeping masks clean is important, and developing a system with your kids to wash their masks each day is important,” Anderson said.
Disposable masks are an option, but for sustainability, washable cloth masks are probably more cost effective, said Carlstrom.
Carlstrom said CCPH has taken a practical approach to younger children and mask wearing.
“It is tough to expect a younger child to wear a mask for a long duration of time. However, when distancing is not possible, masks should be prioritized and attempted,” she said.
