Herbert Scott waived a preliminary hearing in one of the juvenile cases against him in 11th Judicial District Court Tuesday.
It is the remaining case against Scott to have a trial date scheduled.
Scott is accused of obscenity and sexual assault charges from incidents occurring at the Pony Patch at Doolittle Ranch. Some of the alleged offenses took place before he was 18 years old and are being tried as juvenile cases.
The court will hold a hearing to address a pre-trial order filed by Deputy District Attorney Joanne Morando, as well as set a date for trial in the remaining case at 3:30 p.m. June 3 in district court.
