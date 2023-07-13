Well, it’s already been over three months since my company O’Rourke Media Group acquired the Mountain Mail and Arkansas Valley Publishing. I’m thrilled to write that things are settling and going as expected, including the pace of changes that we’re making to improve operations and product — to better serve the community. Of course, there’s always angst and growing pains around “change,” but we have a fantastic, dedicated team of people that are stepping up to the challenge! I hear what we do in the media industry with balancing focus on print while investing the time and resources in digital is tough and getting much tougher, but we’re doing just fine, and it’s absolutely because of our people!
A few weeks ago, we launched four totally new websites in Colorado. I’m really pleased with the new, cleaner design and restructured navigation areas of the sites. You’ll start to see more and more timely posts throughout the week online. You’ll also notice that we have essentially dropped our pay wall, which will open up and make our local news coverage much easier to access and be found online. Increased activity with online users leads to better results for local businesses that advertise with us! We do still have our e-edition behind a paywall, and we hope our loyal readers understand that we need to charge for access to this product and for print because of the costs we incur to keep the Mountain Mail front and center in Salida. All monies that we generate directly from readers goes into supporting the cost to produce local news!
As you’ve probably read by now, Cailey McDermott joined the team a few weeks ago as our new editor. I just feel very fortunate that the stars aligned with bringing her onboard so early on with our company. Cailey brings new energy and balanced experience to the Mountain Mail, she’s very easy to engage with, and she’s part of the community here in Salida — this is a big deal for an editor at any newspaper!
OMG brings an internal, full service digital agency to Salida and small, medium or large businesses here in Colorado. Our team of digital marketing experts work with the local sales teams to help local businesses navigate the complex digital advertising ecosystem. Combining digital advertising solutions with print advertising is so effective and results in a great return on investment for advertisers. There are many options when it comes to digital advertising, but I can assure you that we’re different, we’re local, and we provide outstanding service!
In the upcoming month or so, you’ll be seeing a newly designed print Mountain Mail with many added features and an improved flow of content each Tuesday and Friday. We are still very committed to the print area of our business and expect to be for many years to come.
Speaking of print, we produce all of our core publications right here at our facility in Salida. We also print many newspapers for other publishers in Colorado. At a time when many newspapers are outsourcing this work, reducing frequency and or cutting print completely, we’re doing just the opposite, thanks to many people on our team that make it happen each week. And, we’re actually adding jobs as fast as we can in this area of the business.
O’Rourke Media Group is a fast-growing company that owns and operates hyper-local, community newspapers, niche publications and a full-service digital agency. We are family-owned and mission-driven to save newspapers and local media companies by investing in the people, resources and technology needed to thrive for many years to come. O’Rourke Media Group now operates in eight states and 28 markets with 41 publications and hyper-local websites. We started from ground zero in December 2018, totally bootstrapped, confident and with an entrepreneurial mindset.
I feel like there’s never been a more important time period for producing engaging, high interest local news and accurate and trustworthy reporting. We believe that every community can benefit from a well-run, properly resourced, local newspaper and website. Thank you to our readers and advertisers for the warm reception of my company into Salida. Everyone on the Salida team is open to suggestions for improvement and feedback so please reach out to us at any time. We truly appreciate you and look forward to continuing to serve this amazing community.
