Equity markets moved lower Tuesday, as WTI crude oil prices falling more than 8 percent to around $95 levels.
The energy sector was the biggest underperformer in the S&P 500 index today.
This comes as concerns around global demand and another set of potential lockdowns in China weighed on commodity-market sentiment.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield has also once again dipped below 3.0 percent levels, well off its highs of around 3.5 percent in mid-June.
The yield curve, the difference between the 10-year and two-year yields, is now around -0.08 percent, the most negative it has been all year.
Historically, when the yield curve is negative, or inverts, it tends to be a signal of an economic downturn or recessionary environment ahead, although there is typically a six- to 18 month lead time.
Analysts said they believe the silver lining in lower commodity prices and yields is that they could be signaling a lower inflationary environment in the months ahead.
All eyes will be on tomorrow’s consumer price index inflation reading for the month of June.
The expectation is for 8.8 percent headline CPI, above last month’s 8.6 percent year-over-year reading, reaching another 40-year-high.
The core inflation reading is expected to tick downward, to 5.6 percent year-over-year, below last month’s 6.0 percent reading.
Looking at price data for oil and broader commodities, which are key drivers for headline inflation, the June prices are on average higher than May prices, making it quite likely that headline inflation will move higher tomorrow.
However, in the month of July thus far we have seen lower oil prices and commodity prices broadly, which could support the case that tomorrow’s June reading could mark a peak for now in headline inflation.
In our view, core inflation is likely to trend downwards over time as well, driven by softer consumer demand, cooling housing market, and potentially softening labor market.
Second-quarter earnings announcements will kick off later this week, with the big banks releasing results starting Thursday.
Expectations for earnings this quarter have moved modestly lower, with revenue growth expected to be 10 percent year-over-year, while earnings growth expectations have come down to 4.3 percent, from a forecast of 5.9 percent at the end of March.
Most of the focus in this quarter’s announcements will be on profit margins (gauging the pinch from rising labor and input costs) as well as forward-looking guidance from management teams,.
Profits can be somewhat resilient, providing a decent foundation for equity returns, but analysts said they anticipate earnings growth estimates to be revised lower for the remainder of the year.
The pullback in valuations and stock prices already reflects some of this, but downward earnings revisions would add another bout of volatility to a market that is likely to remain choppy through the summer.
However, markets could bottom and even rebound, even as economic and earnings fundamentals continue to move lower.
