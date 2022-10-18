Walden donates to Boys & Girls Club

Members of Walden Chamber Music Society’s board of directors discover how their new Helping Hands grant will be used at Salida Boys & Girls Club Thursday. The $3,000 grant will be used to promote music education at both the Salida and Buena Vista Boys & Girls Clubs. Kneeling at front is Cyrenna Mulvenon, 9. Second row, from left: Jaylah Goetz, 6, Tyler Long-Talbot, 12, MacKenzie Wilson, 12, and Gavin Keast, 8. Back: Sally Kriebel, Giff Kriebel and Allen Lane.

 

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Walden Chamber Music Society recently announced the recipient of its first Helping Hands grant. 

Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County received the $3,000 grant, which will be used to fund its “Grounded in Music” program. 

