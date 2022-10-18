Walden donates to Boys & Girls Club

Walden Chamber Music Society recently announced the recipient of its first Helping Hands grant.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County received the $3,000 grant, which will be used to fund its “Grounded in Music” program.
The grant will allow both the Salida and Buena Vista clubs to hire local music instructors, create classes and add more instruments to their collection.
Walden established the grant program two years ago with the aim of furthering music education in Chaffee County schools, a press release stated.
This year, as a result of a gift from Chaffee County Women Who Care, the education outreach was expanded to include music instruction throughout the county.
Through the Walden Chamber Music Society website, local schools can apply for funds to pay for items not covered by their current budget or to complete “wish list” items that would expand the students’ music experience.
New this year is an application that covers individual music instruction for families.
This grant will cover either instruction or instrument rental with the goal that the love of music can be enjoyed by more young people.
For more information or to apply, visit waldenchambermusic.org and click the “education” tab for the application process.
