Salidan Stacey Brooks has been nominated for the National Sailing Hall of Fame.
“I’m simply honored to be nominated,” Brooks said.
Brooks has owned and operated Sea Dog Sailing, an American Sailing Association school, for the last 20 years.
She said she was living in Georgia when she bought the school from her mentor, whom she worked with for five years before the acquisition.
“I met the owner of Sea Dog – he was delivering a yacht and looking for people who wanted to get more blue water experience,” Brooks said. “I delivered the boat with him and got really into it.”
She said sailing, and teaching sailing, is full of things she loves.
“It really checked all of the boxes for me,” Brooks said. “I love to travel. I love language and I love the adventure of it. It’s always a challenge – every time you go out it’s different.”
She also said she likes teaching people how to sail and watching them get excited about it.
“I really enjoy teaching,” she said. “They start out knowing almost nothing, then they start getting excited and learning. For me, it’s an all around adventure.”
Brooks is certified to teach beginners through the Coastal Navigation Certification level.
She also met her husband through sailing and the two lived on a 56-foot cutter rig for two years.
A few years ago she said she followed her dream and moved to Colorado. She first lived in Summit County and then four years ago she moved to Salida.
In addition to sailing, Brooks also takes advantage of the Salida area and skis, snow shoes, mountain bikes, hikes, camps and does yoga.
After having to cancel 2020 trips, Brooks and her first mate, Allison Beauvais, will resume teaching and taking guests on trips this summer.
She said she now does more guided trips than teaching, but added that most of her clients on the guided trips are returning customers who want to fine tune their skills. In addition to teaching sailing skills, she also teaches people how to live on the ocean in a boat.
Throughout her career Brooks has sailed international waters including Cuba, Malta, Corsica, Sardinia, New Zealand, coastal United States, France, Italy, Spain, England, Greece, Croatia, Tahiti French Polynesia, Spanish Virgin Islands, Turks/Caicos and most of the Caribbean chain from Puerto Rico to Grenada.
The Greek Islands, however, are one of her favorite places, she said.
“The sailing is incredibly challenging in the Mediterranean with the wind patterns,” she said. “I also love the Greek culture, food, lifestyle, people and history.”
This is the fourth time Brooks has been nominated for the hall of fame. Jimmy Buffet is also a nominee this year. If she gets selected, she said it would be “the biggest honor” in her life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.