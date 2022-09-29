Local filmmaker and juggler/magician Paprika Leaverton announced that her award-winning film, “The Queen’s Influence – The Vanishing Culture of Hiko in Tonga,” has been picked up by Amazon Prime, Tubi and Mometu and will be aired soon. 

Leaverton has shown the film recently at A Church in Salida and won numerous awards for her 62- minute documentary, a press release stated. The film is about an unusual and vanishing culture of women jugglers in Tonga and shares stories of the women of this unknown Polynesian culture.

