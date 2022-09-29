Local filmmaker and juggler/magician Paprika Leaverton announced that her award-winning film, “The Queen’s Influence – The Vanishing Culture of Hiko in Tonga,” has been picked up by Amazon Prime, Tubi and Mometu and will be aired soon.
Leaverton has shown the film recently at A Church in Salida and won numerous awards for her 62- minute documentary, a press release stated. The film is about an unusual and vanishing culture of women jugglers in Tonga and shares stories of the women of this unknown Polynesian culture.
The film features never-before-seen footage of Queen Salote, who attended Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953. The two queens became friends and helped establish and maintain the ancient cultures, including Hiko, or the juggling that women perform.
Leaverton said the purpose of the film is “to save Hiko – and to get girls and women juggling again around the world and in Tonga.”
The film premiered in the Salida Film Festival and Breckenridge Film Festival and has won awards for Best Director, Best Editing, Best Travel Documentary and Audience Choice Award.
Leaverton said more screenings will be scheduled in the Chaffee County area soon.
