The moratorium on evictions put in place by the COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress, the CARES Act, expired June 24. Then, a little over a week later, the first of the month came.
So far, Chaffee County hasn’t seen a significant uptick in evictions, said Becky Gray, director of Chaffee County’s office of housing.
Part of that may be due to the fact that the legal process a landlord must go through to evict a tenant takes several weeks, Gray said, but “fortunately, through the Department of Human Services and the Community Foundation, Chaffee County has been able to assist most tenants that have issues because of COVID.”
Earlier in the year, when it first became apparent that COVID-19 and the shutdowns related to controlling its spread would likely affect the livelihoods of people in Chaffee County, the CCCF began a fundraising effort to create an Emergency Response Fund.
“People in Chaffee County who need assistance should call the Department of Human Services. They’re the first point of entry, and what they’re doing is looking to see if there’s any of their grant programs that fit that household’s need more specifically,” Gray said. “And then, if not, they would shift their thinking over to the Community Foundation funding. But the front door is through the Department of Human Services.”
Gray said that the effects of the eviction moratorium, as well as supplemental unemployment benefits decreasing, would likely affect urban, densely populated areas more acutely, but “in rural America, we may see the issue, but it might appear more hidden.”
For one thing, especially in places like Chaffee County, some people have things like camper vans that can be used as temporary housing.
“In the Colorado Mountain Housing Coalition, we’re having a conversation about ‘will we see an increase in people living in recreational vehicles,’” Gray said.
For people in Chaffee County who are feeling insecure about the future of their living situation, the Office of Housing is using a rental deposit guarantee program funded by the El Pomar Foundation, which “sort of serves as a guarantee to the Landlords that the deposit money’s in the bank and it acts as a loan to the tenant who pays back that deposit over time,” Gray said.
In addition, the recently announced Property Owner Preservation Program has allocated $19,650,000 in federal funding to assist with COVID-19 related housing assistance.
Those programs are being operated by Brothers Redevelopment and the Salvation Army.
Beyond that, Gray is focusing on “Landlord and tenant education and how just increasing the conversations and professionalism between the two factions could help mitigate some of this damage.”
She’s already seen some of that in effect: “most landlords I’ve talked to are really understanding and say things like ‘we’re doing everything we can to keep our tenants because they’ve been good tenants, and if they’re not paying because they’ve lost wages, that’s different than having a bad tenant.’ So I think there’s been a lot of one on one cooperation.”
