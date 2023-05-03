Chaffee County Writers Exchange held an awards ceremony for the 14 finalists in its second annual Youth Writing Contest April 17 at the Congressional United Church of Christ in Buena Vista.

Before announcing winners for the junior and senior divisions, Chaffee County Writers Exchange Vice President Cam Torrens told the finalists, “Last year, there was a big pool of writing talent participating in our contest, but my, you’ve really upped the game this year. With the theme of ‘Some day …’ you expressed your imaginations. You told us stories that made us laugh, made us sad, and some of you wrote stories so dark that we were locking our doors at night. Thank you for that.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.