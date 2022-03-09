CDOT advises travelers to prepare for winter storm Thursday

Colorado Department of Transportation advised Tuesday afternoon that a winter storm is expected to impact western and southern Colorado beginning Tuesday night.
Lisa Schwantes, southwest regional communications manager, wrote that the storm will begin across the northern mountains and spread into the southern mountains Wednesday.
The prolonged, multi-day storm is expected to come to an end Friday and will be followed by freezing temperatures running 20-30 degrees below normal for March.
Heavy snow and snow squalls will make travel difficult, if not impossible, especially on mountain passes, Schwantes wrote. Squalls are defined as short, intense bursts of snow accompanied by strong winds that can produce whiteout or near whiteout conditions.
Travelers should be aware that freezing, snowy weather will impact lower elevations as well.
Visit COtrip.org for the latest information about potential safety closures that may be likely due to this severe snow storm.
