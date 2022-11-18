The first jury trial of Talmage Trujillo began Thursday in Chaffee County Court with County Judge Diana Bull presiding.
A six-member jury with an alternate was seated in the misdemeanor trial of the former Salida High School principal.
The four-man, three-woman jury heard opening statements from Deputy District Attorney Taylor Smith and defense attorney Riley Selleck, as well as testimony from Lt. Spencer Blades of Salida Police Department and Jennifer Campbell, secretary and registrar at Salida High School.
“He knew what was going on. He thought he knew better.”
In opening statements Smith presented an account of the events of Sept. 23, 2021, when a former Horizons Exploratory Academy student’s positive test for COVID-19 at the Salida High School nurse’s office “started a spiral of issues for his personal well-being.”
She said the youth’s grandmother later called dispatch to report her grandson had a gun and was threatening to “blow his head off” and was heading toward the school.
That information was relayed to Salida police, who responded to the school “on high alert,” Smith said.
After officers got to the school, they heard another dispatch call of an altercation on the football field between the youth and Trujillo.
Smith said officers were concerned Trujillo was in danger and the youth was in danger.
Smith said officers did not get clear information for more than 30 minutes.
During that time, she said, Trujillo was the only one who knew what was going on.
Trujillo faces three charges based on the events of that day: obstruction of government operations, obstruction of a police officer and harboring a minor.
Smith said Trujillo knew what he was doing, knew what was going on, knew it was a high-intensity situation and knew law enforcement was looking for him.
“He just thought he was going to handle it better,” Smith said.
“Helping not hindering”
Selleck, in his opening statement, said helping the youth was in the front of Trujillo’s mind.
He said the positive COVID-19 result was “extremely upsetting” to the youth, who was concerned he had infected vulnerable people close to him.
“He made suicidal threats audible to school staff,” Selleck said.
Selleck said Trujillo “sought out this child who had just threatened to put a bullet in his head,” noting Trujillo had been principal at HEA and was familiar with the young man.
After finding the youth, Selleck said, Trujillo’s focus was to help the youth, not to hinder anyone.
“That focus came at the expense of paying attention to his cellphone,” he said.
Selleck said there was a lot of confusion and miscommunication in the events that unfolded.
He said jurors would find the elements the prosecution needed to prove the case lacking.
“I am confident that your verdict will be not guilty,” Selleck said.
“Didn’t make sense.”
Blades was the first witness called to testify.
Smith asked Blades about protocol in place between Salida Police Department and Salida School District regarding an active shooter situation.
Blades said both entities follow the Standard Response Protocol, which came into use in Colorado after the Platte Canyon High School shooting in 2006.
In such cases law enforcement are the first responders, he said.
Blades testified police were called to SHS at 11:49 a.m. Sept. 23, 2021, and responded within two or three minutes.
The youth’s grandmother had notified dispatch that he was suicidal, armed and headed toward the high school.
Blades noted there are three schools in the immediate area, Salida Early Childhood Center, Salida Middle School and Salida High School.
He said the immediate objective was to locate the youth.
He said Officer C.J. Meseke placed all three schools on lockout at that time, meaning all the doors were locked and students and staff were inside the buildings.
Blades said the next information received was that there was an altercation on the football field.
After not finding anyone, officers didn’t know if the person they were looking for was already in the building or not, so Blades directed the lockout to be changed to a lockdown, with classroom doors locked, lights out and students and staff in hiding.
During this time, Blades said, SHS dean Cory Scheffel had reached Trujillo on the phone.
Trujillo stated he was three blocks from school.
Meseke took the phone and asked to speak to the youth, but Trujillo said he could speak to him after lunch when he would bring him back to the school.
“That didn’t make sense,” Blades said.
Blades said he asked Meseke to contact Superintendent David Blackburn to try to compel Trujillo to cooperate with law enforcement.
He said the thought was “this person (Trujillo) is under duress.”
Smith asked if Blades believed Trujillo was in danger. Blades said he was concerned about the safety of the defendant.
He said his thought was “this person has a gun on the principal and is making him say this.”
Trujillo texted Scheffel to say they were at McDonald’s, but when officers went to the restaurant, they were not there.
Trujillo also texted Scheffel to lift the lockdown, an action Blades called “unconscionable.”
The officers returned to the high school to find the lockdown lifted. It was reinstated by Meseke.
“We were all a little frightened.”
Campbell’s testimony was a view into what went on inside Salida High School during the incident.
Campbell said her understanding of emergency procedures is that a lockdown can be called by an administrator or a school resource officer, but law enforcement is the entity that can lift a lockdown.
“In a drill law enforcement is with administration,” she said.
She said the SRO and school administration typically operate in a cohesive and cooperative manner.
Campbell said it started out as a fairly normal day.
About lunch time the youth came in to see the school nurse.
She noticed him leaving because he kicked the door to the foyer open and told the nurse, who was following him, to “f-off” as he left the building.
She said the nurse, Rebecca Capozza, was outside when Trujillo drove up. The two talked.
They came back into the building and Trujillo said he was going to try to find the youth.
About 15 minutes later, she said Scheffel came running in saying he needed Trujillo.
The office staff told him Trujillo was not there.
They asked Scheffel if he needed help from Meseke or teachers, and his response was, “Yeah.”
Campbell said Scheffel’s demeanor was “very frantic.”
When Campbell tried and failed to connect with Meseke by her personal cellphone, another member of office staff, Julie Spezze, called dispatch and reported the alleged incident on the football field.
Campbell said Meseke and Adrian Osborn were the first police to arrive.
They asked where Trujillo and Scheffel were and were told Trujillo was not there and Scheffel was outside.
She said she overheard Osborn mention a student coming back to the high school with a weapon and realized why Scheffel was so frantic.
“We have a duty to keep our kids safe,” Campbell said. “We were all a little frightened. We’d never been faced with that before,” she said.
When Scheffel came back, the fire alarm was pulled, which is the signal for a lockdown.
She said Scheffel was still frantic and trying to understand the situation and where Trujillo was.
At some point, she said, the school nurse told him what happened with the youth.
The teachers and students assumed the first lockdown was a drill.
After Scheffel got the text from Trujillo to lift the lockdown, kids were given extra time for lunch and it was “business as usual.”
They assumed Trujillo and the youth had been found so it was safe.
After Meseke and Osborn returned from trying to find Trujillo and the youth at McDonald’s, Campbell said Meseke wondered why the lockdown had been lifted.
She said things got chaotic and frantic, and Meseke asked Scheffel to pull the alarm again because it was not yet safe. Meseke then pulled the alarm sending the school back into lockdown.
Testimony will continue at 9 a.m. today.
