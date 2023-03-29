Ark Valley Energy Future will sponsor its first “tech-talk” via Google Meets at noon April 5 on the topic of home and business solar options.

Ken Regelson, Tim Klco and Rich Shoemaker will discuss basic solar installs, net metering, behind the meter battery storage, integrating electric vehicle charging with photovoltaics and the grid, installation costs and payback, and their personal experience installing solar and battery storage in the Upper Arkansas Valley.

