Ark Valley Energy Future will sponsor its first “tech-talk” via Google Meets at noon April 5 on the topic of home and business solar options.
Ken Regelson, Tim Klco and Rich Shoemaker will discuss basic solar installs, net metering, behind the meter battery storage, integrating electric vehicle charging with photovoltaics and the grid, installation costs and payback, and their personal experience installing solar and battery storage in the Upper Arkansas Valley.
Time for questions will be provided.
To register, email tmolson8550@gmail.com with “AVEF Talk” in the subject line. Registration is required but the online event is free.
Regelson is founder of EnergyShouldBe.org. He has a master’s degree in electrical engineering along with 23 years of experience in modeling, analysis and practice of a high renewables grid.
Klco is president of Peak Solar Designs, serving Chaffee and surrounding counties since 2004. He is certified by the National Board of Certified Energy Practitioners and a member of the Colorado Solar Energy Industries Association. Peak Solar Designs specializes in grid interactive and Energy Storage Systems and has installed nearly 6 megawatts of residential PV systems in Chaffee County.
Shoemaker is one of the volunteer directors for the nonprofit Ark Valley Energy Future, which was formed in February 2022, and currently serves as its chair. He is a CSU alumnus and retired civil engineer. He will share his recent experiences with home solar, battery storage and EV charging.
