by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Chaffee County Judge Diana Bull denied a motion Thursday to allow the presentation of a “choice of evils” defense in the misdemeanor trial of Talmage Trujillo.
Trujillo faces four misdemeanor charges connected to an incident that occurred Sept. 23, 2021, at Salida High School, when he was the principal.
Charges include harboring a minor, obstructing a peace officer, obstructing government operations and first-degree criminal misconduct.
Defense attorney Riley Selleck argued that Trujillo believed his actions on Sept. 23, 2021, regarding a youth in crisis, helped prevent an imminent danger to the youth.
Bull ruled the perceived danger was speculative and not immediate, per the testimony given in the hearing.
Three witnesses were called during the hearing Wednesday: Caleb Slater, a former Horizons Exploratory Academy and Salida High School student, who testified regarding a 2018 incident at SHS involving himself and Salida Police Officer C.J. Meseke; Meseke, who testified about the 2018 incident and the 2021 incident; and Trujillo, whose testimony covered his knowledge of the 2018 incident and the events that took place Sept. 23, 2021.
Trujillo’s testimony continued Thursday morning.
Deputy District Attorney Taylor Smith argued that the points put across by the defense to demonstrate the viability of the “choice of evils” defense did not fulfill the requirements to mount such a defense.
Smith also told the court she could find no case law where that defense was brought to a jury.
Prior to testimony Wednesday, Selleck asked Bull to close the proceedings to the press and public due to the “significant danger” of tainting the jury pool in Trujillo’s upcoming trial with media coverage.
Bull denied the request.
Trujillo will next appear in court at 4 p.m. Nov. 1 for a pretrial readiness conference.
A jury trial on the misdemeanor charges against Trujillo is scheduled for Nov. 17-18 and 21.
A second jury trial to address a related criminal charge is slated for Dec. 21-22.
