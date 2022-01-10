Chaffee County Board of Commissioners will hear a report from Department of Housing director Becky Gray and an update on Janes’s Place at their work session.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. today at the commissioners’ meeting room 104 Crestone Ave. Due to COVID-19 precautions, meetings are also being convened virtually until further notice.
Gray will also present information regarding a one-time funding support opportunity for Jane’s Place.
The commissioners will also hear a presentation from Chaffee County Early Childhood Council.
Cindy Williams of Central Colorado Conservancy will update the commissioners on the progress of Envision Chaffee County.
A discussion of the Valley View School rehabilitation project and related grant monies will also be held.
The commissioner will also discuss a Colorado Department of Transportation memorandum of agreement regarding the CR 397 Granite Bridge rehabilitation.
Board vacancy updates will also be discussed.
The board will meet as the landfill committee, board of social services and board of health for corresponding county reports.
To participate in the meeting, connect via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID 109079543.
