A “banana belt” is a geographic area that experiences warmer weather than the surrounding region. Salida is one such location, and it’s home to the annual Banana Belt Bike Race, this year organized by Salida Mountain Trails.
The course is a 19-mile loop with 2,330 feet of climbing and descending. It begins with a 7½-mile uphill dirt road, followed by 11½ miles of intermediate-advanced single-track.
The Banana Belt Bike Race has been taking place for several decades, and proceeds go toward helping Salida Mountain Trails build and maintain local trails, but this is the first time SMT has helped organize the event.
Historically, the race has taken place on Methodist Mountain, but this year it will be on the Arkansas Hills trail network and will go up the Cottonwood Trail loop, which is a little rockier and bumpier, SMT director Jon Terbush said.
The race route ends by coming down one of the newer trails, Rusty Lung, which SMT has done recent work on. Cottonwood is a popular loop, with an approximately equal number of feet uphill and downhill, Terbush said.
The route change is due to the Salida 76 Gravel event taking place around the same time. It was easiest to have both races start and finish in the same place, Terbush said.
The race will begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 17 as part of the Salida BikeFest weekend. Typically 80-100 contestants ride in the race, and on average it might take three or four hours to complete, Terbush said.
“If you’re not familiar with the course, preride, reride and freeride,” he advised, explaining that it is best to scout and ride a course a few times before competing on it.
Sweetie’s Sandwich Shop and Soulcraft Brewing will provide refreshments for the event.
Free camping also will be available in Marvin Park for visitors.
