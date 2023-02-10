‘Wild bunch’ history lovers gather at Café Dawn

The “wild bunch” gathered at Café Dawn recently to discuss local history, including railroads, Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday. From left are Pete Bond, railroad historian; Jennifer Earp Adamson, author of “Bring On the Earps – Living in the Shadow of Wyatt Earp”; Dustin Tidwell, artist; and railroad historians Forrest Whitman and Wayne Iverson.

 

 Courtesy photo by Tom Adamson

A group of history lovers who dubbed themselves “the wild bunch”  recently passed a wintry afternoon at Café Dawn in Salida, discussing the history of local railroads and famous Old West characters Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday, who had local connections.

Jennifer Earp Adamson, great-grandniece of Wyatt Earp, is the author of “Bring on the Earps – Living in the Shadow of Wyatt Earp” and wanted to meet Whitman, who writes for Colorado Central Magazine.

