‘Wild bunch’ history lovers gather at Café Dawn

A group of history lovers who dubbed themselves “the wild bunch” recently passed a wintry afternoon at Café Dawn in Salida, discussing the history of local railroads and famous Old West characters Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday, who had local connections.
Jennifer Earp Adamson, great-grandniece of Wyatt Earp, is the author of “Bring on the Earps – Living in the Shadow of Wyatt Earp” and wanted to meet Whitman, who writes for Colorado Central Magazine.
“I was hoping he would review my book, and he did,” she said. “The review will be in the March issue of the magazine, which is appropriate since Wyatt Earp was born on March 19, 1848. Forrest wanted to know about Wyatt Earp and I wanted to learn more about the railroad.”
Whitman, a railroad historian, has a program, “On the Rails,” on KHEN radio at 9 a.m. Sundays and 11 a.m. Wednesdays.
Others in the group were artist Dustin Tidwell, Pete Bond and Wayne Iverson, all devotees of local and regional history.
“We talked about the Royal Gorge War, Wyatt Earp, Leadville, Doc Holliday and other topics,” Adamson said, “and it was especially fun to meet Forrest.”
