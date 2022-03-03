Wallbangers for sale

Wallbangers Sports Bar & Grill, 720 E. U.S. 50, is for sale, currently listed at $1.9 million.
Owner Greg Wall said the coronavirus pandemic played a big role in his decision to list the restaurant after more than a decade of serving Salida.
“It’s been a struggle for two years,” he said. “I got tired of COVID.” He said being open five days a week since May 2021 has not been profitable for the company.
Bobbi DeBuano, general manager, noted some people are still scared to eat out, saying, “It’s impacted us a bunch.”
The restaurant has struggled to find reliable staff due to the pandemic and local staffing shortages. Wall said it was hard to get people to even show up for work. The restaurant currently employs about 20 workers.
DeBuano said finding workers has been a huge concern for Wallbangers, especially now that it is on the market. The potential closure of the business has created a concern for employees. She said, “We don’t know what we’re going to do afterwards.”
The restaurant’s maximum occupancy is 124 people. DeBuano said the number of customers they serve differs from week to week, but business has been better lately. “It’s definitely starting to pick up with the snow,” she said.
After visiting Arizona last year, Wall said he bought a mobile home in Mesa in late 2021 and has been living there for the past four months. Despite Wall’s absence, he is still involved in the restaurant. DeBuano said, “He keeps in touch every day.”
