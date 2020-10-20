Unbottle and Protect Chaffee County Water, LLC., has been given an hour at today’s special meeting and public hearing to make its case that Nestlé Water should have its extension permit denied and it should cease operations in the county.
Tom Bomer, who started the organization with Jen Swacina, said Nestlé is out of compliance with the original permit, a substantial need for the project has never been identified, the original permit lacked specific dollar amounts for endowments and program contributions, in addition to adverse environmental effects.
As far as compliance, Bomer said there was supposed to be a conservation easement around the project, but that hasn’t happened.
“That was 11 years ago and there’s no easement around the property yet,” he said. “They promised it and haven’t delivered; we see that as being out of compliance.”
Bomer also said Nestlé never substantiated a need for the project.
“Another thing we find troubling, as part of the 1041 permit process they were supposed to substantiate a need for the project,” he said. “The only thing Nestlé would offer is that people in Chaffee County drink Arrowhead Water that was being trucked in from California and it would save 5 million truck miles for them.”
Bomer said a 10-year compliance review also found the criteria identifying a need hadn’t been met.
As far as the permit document, Bomer said it failed the county because no specific dollar figures were included for school endowments, besides an initial $500,000 for Salida and Buena Vista, and annual program contributions also lacked specificity in dollar amounts and who they can contribute to.
“They can put in as much or as little as they want,” Bomer said about Nestlé. “The commissioners should have been asking for more, but instead of driving a hard bargain they gave them a really sweet deal on it.”
Overall, Bomer said two of the organization’s significant concerns included climate change and preserving the county’s water long term, as well as the negative effects of plastic waste.
“The climate is changing over time and water is going to become more and more precious,” he said.
Bomer acknowledged that Nestlé augments the water it takes out of Ruby Springs with water from the western slope, but big picture he said that water is still coming out of the Colorado River Basin where people will eventually need it.
As far as the plastic bottles, Bomer recognized that the county can’t deny the permit simply because it doesn’t like plastics, but said, “what’s happening with plastic pollution in the world is staggering.”
He said it has also been reported that Nestlé is exploring a potential sale of the majority of its Nestlé Waters North America unit.
“If (the permit) is extended, we open the door to an unknown buyer to come into the county and be in charge of that operation,” Bomer said, adding that bottled water is a declining revenue source for Nestlé.
Bomer said approximately 800 people, mostly from Chaffee County, have signed a Declaration of Denial that outlines their positions.
People can view the document the group’s reasons for denial at https://unbottle-protect.org/.
The county will hold public hearings on Nestlé’s permit at 5 p.m. today and at both 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday on Zoom.
People can register to attend the hearings at http://www.chaffeecounty.org/.
