Sometimes an ordinary job turns into a treasure hunt for Salida Public Works employees.
Nov. 30 was one of those days. Public Works Director David Lady and Kevin Nelson were working with a contractor on a water main replacement in the area of the Fawn Ridge subdivision, behind Sonic on U.S. 50, when they unearthed a section of wooden water main that was one of the first lines to provide water to Salida.
“It was constructed of wood and held together by steel bands,” Lady said. “The pipe delivered water from a reservoir off the South Arkansas River west of town. These are rare to come across since most of the U.S. water works development around that time were cast iron pipes made from sand castings.”
An article in the May 3, 1912, edition of The Salida Record stated that a project was planned for the installation of 6,700 feet of 12-inch cast iron mains and 7,200 feet of wooden pipe. The pipe improvements would be able to withstand greater pressures necessary for future expansion of the reservoir. The 16-inch-diameter wood pipe went from the reservoir on the South Arkansas River to the head of G Street. The wood section added in 1912 was chosen “in matters of freight.”
Salida saved $3,000 by adopting the wooden pipe. It was manufactured by the National Tube Works Company, whose western agent, Chas. A. Lamb of Chicago, was in Salida and said that pipe was superior coated inside and out with asphaltum (patent enamel) and joined with Converse’s patent joint.
Salida’s first water line, according to a May 20, 1882, article in The Mountain Mail, was made of wrought iron pipe. Salida’s first water works improvements included 11 hydrants, 1,000 feet of 8-inch, 9,559 feet of 6-inch and 2,220 feet of 4-inch pipe.
The fall from where the water was taken from the South Arkansas to Front Street (now Sackett Avenue) was 128 feet. This was to provide adequate pressure for the fire plugs in town and to keep the water from freezing.
Fire prevention was a big concern in those days, with most of the buildings constructed of wood. So with the new water supply the Salida Hose Company (fire department) also purchased 1,000 feet of hose and scheduled drills with firefighters to provide protection against fire.
Although the wooden line served a purpose for earlier water system needs, it was found to be prone to water loss and had a limited use of 10 to 20 years. The cast iron piping has proven to last 80 to 100 years in Salida’s soil conditions and has since been replaced with plastic piping, which has a similar lifespan and has benefits associated with the construction and noncorrosiveness of it.
A section of the wooden pipe was cleaned, treated with boiled linseed oil to preserve it and donated to the Salida Museum, where a display is planned detailing more about Salida’s early water system.
