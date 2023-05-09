Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 48-year-old Pagosa Springs woman on felony drug charges during a traffic stop Friday.
A press release from Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze stated Chaffee County Communications Center received information of a possible impaired driver who was observed swerving on U.S. 50 in Poncha Springs at about 2 p.m. Friday.
The caller advised that the driver of the vehicle was stopped at a local business in Poncha Springs.
Deputies responded to the location and contacted the driver of the vehicle matching the description provided by the caller.
After a brief investigation the driver was arrested for suspected DUI, and further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of illegal narcotics.
Misty M. Rusch, 48, of Pagosa Springs was found to be in possession of 19 grams, more than 275 pills, of fentanyl, 2 grams of methamphetamine and a large sum of U.S. currency, the release stated.
Spezze said the approximate street value of the fentanyl was about $900, while the value of the methamphetamine was about $200. He said they don’t disclose the amount of money seized.
Rusch was booked into the Chaffee County Detention Facility and charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance – fentanyl, a Class 2 felony; possession of a controlled substance, Class 4 drug felony; driving under the influence; and driving under the influence of drugs.
She is being held in the Chaffee County Detention Center in lieu of $10,000 cash-only bail.
