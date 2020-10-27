Domestic violence and rape occur in every community and can affect anyone no matter their age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion or nationality.
League of Women Voters of Chaffee County will host a Zoom presentation by the Chaffee County Alliance Against Domestic Violence and Rape from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 9.
The Alliance will offer a brief overview of the agency, data from Chaffee County and Colorado regarding domestic violence and sexual assault and what actions and laws need to be considered to provide services and protections going forward—including a brief update on the status of the Violence Against Women Act now being considered by the U.S. Senate.
Presenters from the Alliance will include legal advocate Debbie Quintana, housing coordinator Kelly Ziegler and Sexual Assault Response Team coordinator Shelley Schreiner.
The program is open to the public.
For more information, to submit questions for the panel and to obtain the link to the Zoom meeting, visit the League website at lwvchaffeecounty.org
