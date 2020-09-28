The Salida High School Spartans were able to hold their annual cross country classic on Saturday, with the varsity competition at Vandaveer Ranch and the junior varsity running around Frantz Lake.
Although the meet had fewer teams competing than normal due to COVID-19 size limitations, it still attracted some fast teams for the Spartans to chase down. Seven teams and 75 runners raced in the varsity competitions.
“We were definitely shooting for the Buena Vista girls,” SHS head coach Kenny Wilcox said, noting that the Lady Demons are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A. “They’ve been as consistent and as solid as anyone around.”
Zalia Smith won the girls’ race comfortably for the Demons in 20 minutes, 32 seconds while teammate Mallory Salazar placed second (21:04). Salida’s Quinn Smith and Alex Hebert, however, were the next two finishers. Smith crossed third in 21:43 while Hebert finished fourth in 22:06.
“I’m really glad Buena Vista was here,” Smith said. “That pushed me harder than I would have if they weren’t.”
She said the race was “pretty hard,” but that she felt good at the end.
“Definitely the hill was a killer, but so was the last mile in the trees,” Smith said. “Running by myself was hard to pace and push through.”
Lanee Dziura was Salida’s next finisher, placing seventh in 22:57.
“Lanee had some true grit out there,” Elijah Wilcox said. “I saw the pain in her face when she got passed, but then she came back and passed her at the end.”
Kaylynn Shaffer crossed 12th in 23:32 while Ella Haynes finished right behind Shaffer, placing 13th in 23:37 to round out Salida’s team score.
Fern Clark (15th, 24:07), Lydia Tonnesen (19th, 24:30), Lane Baker (23rd, 24:53) and Kate Adams (34th, 27:01) also competed for the Lady Spartans.
“I think we did really good,” Smith said. “We’re starting to push ourselves more, which I’m excited to see.”
Buena Vista, however, had five girls finish in the top-nine positions to win the girls’ team title with 23 points. Salida finished second with 39, followed by Gunnison (79), Summit (91) and Denver North (93). Rocky Ford and Custer County also competed, but didn’t have enough runners to qualify for the team competition.
“I did love how some of our girls attacked early,” the coach said, pointing out Haynes for getting after it.
In the boys race, the Spartans ended up placing third behind Gunnison and Summit.
“As a team, we’re not quite where I want to be,” Wilcox said. “We’re a little banged up.”
Elijah Wilcox, however, had a strong performance to lead Salida with a third-place finish in 17:56.
“That was Elijah’s best race of the season,” coach Wilcox said. “That’s the closest he’s been to (Gunnison’s) Alex Baca all year, which is a good thing.”
“I felt really relaxed and pretty smooth,” Elijah said. “Today I tried to race the meet different, smarter. Usually I try to attach myself to the first guys; today I stayed back so I could hunt them down.”
Wilcox said the strategy paid off, noting that he let Summit’s Dom Remeikis pull him until the end when he was able to pass him.
“I’m very happy with (third),” Elijah said.
Custer County’s Micah Zeller and Baca were neck and neck for most of the race, but Zeller pulled away at the end to finish first in 17:11, beating Baca by 27 seconds.
Izayah Baxter was Salida’s second finisher, crossing 14th in 19:19. Hollis Beddingfield finished 16th in 19:56, Kuper Banghart crossed 18th in 20:06 while Jack Landry crossed 30th in 23:11.
The coach gave Baxter some kudos for his performance. “Izayah did run well and looked strong,” coach Wilcox said. “I was glad to see him today be brave and jump into that role.”
Tristan Jackson, meanwhile, sat out for Salida on Saturday while Banghart competed but wasn’t at 100 percent.
With only the league and regional races left before the state championships, and no week off in between due to the season’s compressed schedule, Salida will now focus on recovering and also peaking.
“You can have great training in your legs and lungs, but if you’re body is worn out, it’s less than optimal,” coach Wilcox said.
“The next three races are the big ones,” Smith said. The Tri-Peaks league meet will take place Friday at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy.
Gunnison scored 50 points to take boys’ team title on Saturday, followed by Summit (61), Salida (75), Rocky Ford (85), Buena Vista (93) and Denver North (101).
Salida also hosted a middle school race Friday at Vandaveer Ranch, in addition to the races Saturday at Vandaveer and Frantz.
“We had a third the number of runners and double the work,” coach Wilcox said. “But it was absolutely worth it so all of our kids could get a chance to do this crazy sport; I’m extremely grateful to all of the volunteers that made it possible.”
