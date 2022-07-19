Edward Jones financial advisor Brad O’Neal of Salida recently attended the firm’s Managing Partner’s Conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of the top 400 of the firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors.
During the two-day conference, attendees had the opportunity to interact with and learn from firm leaders, confer on timely topics and share best practices for serving clients, a press release stated.
