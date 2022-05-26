The Bureau of Land Management’s Royal Gorge Field Office dropped Stage 1 fire restrictions from BLM-administered public lands within northern Colorado counties.
Counties affected are Larimer, Weld, Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Yuma, Washington, Morgan, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Boulder, Adams, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Broomfield, Jefferson, Douglas, Arapahoe, Elbert, Crowley, Kiowa, Bent, and Prowers.
“The recent cooler temperatures and needed shot of moisture across northern Colorado has reduced fire danger conditions,” Royal Gorge Field Manager Keith Berger said in a press release. “In coordination with partner agencies, I have rescinded fire restrictions in the northern part of the Royal Gorge field area.”
Although no fire restrictions are in effect, certain wildfire prevention measures always apply on BLM-administered public lands in Colorado. The following are prohibited:
Leaving a fire unattended or unextinguished.
Possession, discharge or use of any fireworks.
Discharge of a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.
Burning, igniting or causing to burn any tire, wire, magnesium or any other hazardous or explosive material.
Operation of any off-road vehicle on public lands unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester pursuant to 43 CFR 8343.1 (c).
For information about BLM Colorado Fire restrictions visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-information/colorado. For general information about fire restrictions on all lands in Colorado, visit Colorado Emergency Management at https://dhsem.colorado.gov/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.