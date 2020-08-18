A five-vehicle crash on U.S. 24 in Teller County resulted in the deaths of two motorists Sunday.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash which occurred about 2 p.m. on U.S. 24 near milepost 277 about a mile west of Divide.
A 2013 Harley Davidson driven by a 59-year-old male with a 65-year-old female passenger, was traveling eastbound and failed to stop for abruptly stopping traffic a CSP press release stated.
The motorcycle impacted the rear of a 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser driven by a 37-year-old male then entered the westbound lane where it was impacted by a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by a 30-year-old female.
The Dodge Ram continued traveling westbound after the impact with the motorcycle and it then impacted an eastbound 1998 Dodge Ram 3500.
Both the driver and passenger of the Harley Davidson were ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.
A fifth vehicle was hit by debris but was not directly involved in the collisions.
No other injuries occurred.
U.S. 24 was closed in both directions for emergency response and reopened about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Alcohol and speed are not suspected as contributing to the crash.
