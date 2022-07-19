The eighth annual Salida Arts Festival brought together art lovers with 45 artists who were selling their two-dimensional and three-dimensional works in all mediums Saturday and Sunday in Riverside Park.
Several artists said the festival helped them learn how their art affects other people.
Potter Paul Uhl, photographer Casey Chinn and painter Peter Buwalda all said their favorite part of the event was receiving feedback and stories from those who visited their stands. They said visitors often shared their stories with the artists, telling them how their art made them feel.
“They’re bringing their life story and placing it on your work,” Buwalda said. “We came here for the people,” he added. He said he most enjoys telling people the stories behind the art and listening to the stories they tell him.
Kim Buwalda, Peter’s wife, said she enjoys being the wife of an artist. “It’s so fulfilling to see people walk in and just stop when they see one of his paintings,” she said. Her husband has been painting for 30 years, and she has been his manager.
The love of stories appeared to be a two-way street, as visitor Natalie Kiser of Salida said listening to the artists tell their stories was her favorite part of the festival.
Ron Spiegleman of Denver said he often asks artists questions about how they make their art or where photos were taken. He and his wife, Cassandra, were here to support their daughter Hannah at one of the stands.
Artists of all ages and styles displayed their work at the festival. Dane Kassery, 19, of Bailey makes wire pendants. Two years ago, he started that type of art as a gift made for his mother, Heidie McCarthy, now his manager and assistant. From there he said he taught himself with the help of YouTube videos, choosing to forgo college in favor of pursuing his craft. “I wouldn’t be anywhere without my mom,” he said. This was Kassery’s first time attending Salida Arts Festival, and he said it was the best festival he’d been to.
Many of the artists have participated in other arts festivals and noted that the Salida Arts Festival was smaller than most others they had been to. “Sometimes you have to park three blocks away,” Susan Spohn, a painter, said, referring to city art festivals.
“Salida is smaller in the number of artists compared to other festivals, but the artists here are really good,” Ralph Parker, a sculptor, said. Parker has been exhibiting at art festivals for 45 years and lived in Salida for 42, though this was his first times at the Salida Arts Festival.
Jeweler Jerry Scavezze has organized and promoted the festival since its beginning. Although his own work is not included, Scavezze has sold his art in many other art festivals. “I know the artists’ needs,” he said. “We keep the show small so the quality stays up.”
Scavezze described the arts festival as a way for small exhibitors to have a venue to show their work. He estimated six to eight local artists were among the vendors.
“As long as I own it, I’ll probably cap it at 60-70 artists,” Scavezze said. “My hope is to keep it a small, intimate show where all artists can go home with money in their pockets.” He said he hopes the Salida Arts Festival will continue for many years, and he is very proud of it.
