U.S. equities ended the day higher Monday, led by energy and technology sectors.
In economic news, the surveys of purchasing managers indicated that U.S. services activities rose in September.
Regal Cinemas is closing all of its locations nationwide amid negative impacts of the pandemic.
Treasury yields rose as prices declined.
The Dow Jones Industrial average was up 466 points, or 1.7 percent, to 28,149.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 888,522,657.
The spot price of gold rose $10.10 to $1,917.70.
Crude oil rose $2.32 to $39.37 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is trading higher at 1.58 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield is trading higher at .77 percent.
