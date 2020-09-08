Smoke, poor air quality moves into Salida Monday

Smoke from fires burning in Utah and California hung over Chaffee County Monday creating a haze that filtered the sun and reduced air quality into the 200-250 micron range through the county.
Air quality in Salida was measured at a midday average of 156 microns of fine particulate according to sensors monitors by Purple Air. Measurements were as high as 215.
Sensors in Nathrop and Buena Vista also recorded levels of more than 200 microns during the day.
According to Purple Air those readings put Chaffee County in the red zone for air quality.
At red zone levels, people are advised to stay indoors and minimize exposure to smoke levels.
Airnow.gov stated that level of particulate is unhealthy and some members of the general public may experience health effects, members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
The National Weather Service stated Public Health recommendations include:
• If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly.
• Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present.
• Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill.
• If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.
Mike Nasco of the National Weather Service said the smoke was coming from fires in Utah and California, probably pushed by the front heading to the area Tuesday.
Nasco said hopefully the wind will blow the smoke out of the area and the moisture from the storm will clear the air.
