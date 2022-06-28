Salida Middle School Principal Will Wooddell was named Monday as new assistant superintendent for the Salida School District.
In the newly created position, Wooddell will be responsible for coordinating human resources and hiring, will oversee all district department managers, guide special education, gifted and talented education, assessment and testing, and district safety and security.
He is scheduled to begin his new duties Friday.
A press release from Salida School District stated the search for a new middle school principal for the 2022-2023 school year will begin immediately.
Wooddell has been the principal at Salida Middle School for the past nine years.
He said he is excited about his new responsibilities, even though he will miss working with kids on a daily basis.
“I’ve been in middle school many years and have enjoyed the challenges and successes with students, parents and staff, so there will be a void initially,” he said.
He said he hopes as his new job grows and develops there will be as many successes to celebrate.
Wooddell said he started working on his superintendent’s license about a year ago as a way to “keep the saw sharp” as far as his skills are concerned. He said he didn’t want to pursue another master’s degree and it just seemed to be the next logical step.
That step has worked well in the timing to be the assistant superintendent.
“I’m super excited,” Wooddell said. “It will be a new and different experience. I also hope I’ve built up a rapport with staff and parents.”
He said he hopes to help the district continue to move forward and wants to be a catalyst for positive changes in the schools and within the community.
Wooddell brings more than 25 years of public school experience and said he is passionate about public education, learning, staff development and continuous improvement.
He has also served on the Salida School District’s interest-based bargaining team, is a trained interest-based bargaining facilitator and has worked on a variety of district hiring, improvement, calendar, professional development and emergency response planning teams and committees.
He also has experience as a principal development coach with Colorado Department of Education.
Prior to coming to Salida, he worked in the Sheridan school system in the Denver metro area for nine years as both a successful turnaround principal and as the district’s performance manager.
He was also a teacher, dean of students and an assistant principal in Denver Public Schools.
Wooddell earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado, a master’s degree from the University of Phoenix and is currently completing his superintendent licensure program through University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.
He has lived in Salida since 2013 with his wife and two daughters.
