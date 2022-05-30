Markets capped off a strong week on a high note, with equities trading notably higher Friday.
The latest readings on consumer prices, income and spending were in focus Friday, adding to a string of retail earnings announcements through the week that helped buoy investor sentiment amid the recent pullback.
Global markets were higher Friday as well, as were oil and gold prices.
Interest rates ticked lower again, with the 10-year Treasury yield dropping below 2.75 percent, near the lowest in more than a month.
Overall, there was a general tone of economic optimism to Friday’s trading, and the market’s resiliency this week signals to analysts the recognition that despite the credible headwinds to the economy, the broader investment backdrop is more balanced that the sell-off this year would suggest.
Household consumption figures released Friday showed personal spending rose by 0.9 percent in April, maintaining the strength seen in March.
Meanwhile, personal income rose by 0.4 percent in the month, a slight downtick from the prior month, which can be attributed in part to cooling inflation as well as a sign that labor shortages are beginning to ease.
The combination of strong spending gains and a more moderate rise in real incomes indicates that consumers are funding a portion of consumption from accumulated savings.
The personal savings rate fell to 4.4 percent in April, roughly half the level at the beginning of this year.
All told, Edward Jones analysts think this signals resiliency in consumer spending (70 percent of gross domestic product), which is encouraging given the declines in financial markets and increasing worries of an approaching recession.
These data points suggest second-quarter gross domestic product is on track to rebound nicely from a weak first quarter and are consistent with the view that despite slower growth and headwinds from higher rates, a recession can be avoided this year.
The latest read on consumer prices was encouraging, with the April PCE price index indicating a slowdown in the pace of inflation.
Of note was that the core PCE price index – the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation – was up 4.9 percent last month, slowing from a 5.2 percent pace in March.
Price increases were broad-based, but inflation is still most notable in food services, entertainment and housing.
Analysts expect upward price pressures to persist in the services sector, aided by summer travel and leisure spending.
However, recent interest-rate increases have brought the housing market off of a boil, which may mean the contribution to inflation may be set to moderate.
Broadly, this was positive news for the markets, as it suggests peak inflation rates may be behind us.
While inflation will remain uncomfortably high for a while longer, analysts think the trend in consumer price increases will be downward over the course of the year, meaning the Federal Reserve may not be required to maintain the level of aggressive monetary-policy tightening that has stoked market volatility so far in 2022.
