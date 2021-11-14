Salida City Vouncil will meet with representatives from Xcel Energy during their work session at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss the decommission of Salida No. 1 power plant, part of the Garfield and Fooses Reservoir systems.
In their presentation to the council, Xcel states that Unit No. 1 is no longer economical, but that Unit No. 2 will continue to operate.
City planner Kristi Jefferson will present the conceptual review of the Green Heart planned development/minor subdivision. The subdivision, located at 535 W. Seventh St., will divide 1.23 acres into four lots, two built to Salida’s Residential-1 zone standards and the other two built to Residential-2 zone standards, which is medium density.
The work session can be viewed online by going to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, council will meet for their regular session, and will hold the second reading and public hearing on ordinance 2021-17, which amends the city’s municipal code regarding short term rentals.
These changes will allow for a limited number of licenses to be available for non-county residents, after which all future new licenses would only be available to county residents.
Currently, 70 percent of all short-term rental licenses are owned by non-county residents.
The ordinance would also allow individuals to hold more than one license, provided they met all other eligibility requirements.
It would also eliminate the decision to limit the number of licenses per lot to 50 percent.
In new business council will consider David Haynes, an alternate member of the city planning commission, to fill Dori Dennig’s seat, after her resignation earlier this year.
To watch and interact with the meeting online, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366.
To watch the meeting live via the Internet, go to https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1.
