Bureau of Land Management officials announced late Thursday that an equine influenza virus has been identified as the principal cause of a respiratory disease outbreak and deaths at the Wild Horse and Burro Facility in Cañon City.
As of Thursday afternoon 95 horses have died at the facility at the Colorado Department of Corrections since April 23.
A BLM press release reported that laboratory test results from two leading veterinary diagnostic laboratories in the United States identified the virus in nasal swabs and lung tissue from several horses.
This strain of equine influenza (subtype H3N8), which is not uncommon among both wild and domestic horses, is not related to the current outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (subtype H5N1) that is impacting wild birds and poultry across the country.
Most of the horses affected were from the West Douglas area and were gathered in an emergency operation in 2021 following a wildfire that impacted their habitat.
More typical mild clinical signs of influenza are also being observed in approximately 10-20 percent of the other 2,184 horses at the facility that are not from West Douglas. No mortality has occurred in the larger groups of horses.
The facility remains under a voluntary quarantine with no horses allowed to leave the premises at this time and for the foreseeable future until it has been determined that the animals are again healthy and pose no risk to the domestic equine population in the community.
